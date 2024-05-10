B. Riley Raises L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Price Target to $27.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.96% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

FSTR traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.02. 49,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,619. The company has a market cap of $318.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.94 and a beta of 0.80. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $134.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.65 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in L.B. Foster stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.85% of L.B. Foster as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

