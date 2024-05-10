Equitable (NYSE:EQH) PT Lowered to $44.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s current price.

EQH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

NYSE:EQH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.58. 823,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,046. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average is $33.29. Equitable has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In related news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $247,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,631.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,518,571 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 26.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Equitable by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Equitable by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

