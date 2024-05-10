Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Toast (TOST)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Toast (NYSE: TOST):

5/9/2024 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $22.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Toast had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Toast is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Toast had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. 3,246,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,229,402. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 1.77. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Toast

Institutional Trading of Toast

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,163.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 15,063 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $352,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,163.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 193,010 shares of company stock worth $4,711,760 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 8,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

