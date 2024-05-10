Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.479 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Amdocs has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Amdocs has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amdocs to earn $6.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.
Amdocs Price Performance
NASDAQ DOX traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $83.24. 823,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,780. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on DOX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.83.
Amdocs Company Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
