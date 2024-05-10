Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMWGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Primo Water has a payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primo Water to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. 1,383,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMWGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Primo Water had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $438.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

PRMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

