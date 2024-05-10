Hecla Mining Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Hecla Mining has raised its dividend by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE HL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. 5,600,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,862,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 2.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

HL has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

