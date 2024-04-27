Spinnaker Trust Boosts Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 263.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,918 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.24% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 226,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 13,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 128,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 69,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.48. 219,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,941. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

