Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 223.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,764 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 3.0% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Herold Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

AVUS stock opened at $86.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average is $81.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $89.65.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

