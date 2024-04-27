FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 17,576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FedEx by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,608 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.1 %

FedEx stock opened at $265.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

