Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

LPCN opened at $4.80 on Friday. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lipocine will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Featured Articles

