Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,160 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,719,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,373,000 after purchasing an additional 679,218 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 214,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,973 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after purchasing an additional 121,344 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,090,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NUSC traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $41.40. 142,219 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

