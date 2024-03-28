Sage Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,235 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.40. 48,956 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average is $67.19.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

