City of London (LON:CTY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $399.45

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 399.45 ($4.93) and traded as high as GBX 413 ($5.10). City of London shares last traded at GBX 409.50 ($5.06), with a volume of 606,187 shares.

City of London Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,638.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 399.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 396.96.

Get City of London alerts:

City of London Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 5.25 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from City of London’s previous dividend of $5.05. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. City of London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at City of London

About City of London

In related news, insider Ominder Dhillon purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 393 ($4.85) per share, with a total value of £5,895 ($7,281.37). 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.