Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Short Interest Update

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 129,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 43,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $459,499.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,222,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,252,685.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 148,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,335 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Price Performance

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.71. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 140.25% and a net margin of 15.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TZOO

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.