Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT (LON:TEM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $152.31

Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT (LON:TEM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.31 ($1.88) and traded as high as GBX 156.40 ($1.93). Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT shares last traded at GBX 156.40 ($1.93), with a volume of 805,888 shares changing hands.

Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 36.22 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 152.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 149.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,117.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT

In other Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT news, insider Angus Macpherson acquired 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £100,640 ($124,308.30). 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

