Sage Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 458,155 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,877,000 after acquiring an additional 827,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,432,000 after acquiring an additional 93,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,069,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,093,000 after acquiring an additional 136,891 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 68,798 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

