Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Allegion updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.15 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.85. The stock had a trading volume of 975,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,776. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $136.91.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.
In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
