CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $189,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CEIX opened at $87.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.77. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.85 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

