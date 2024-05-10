Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 648.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 36.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

