FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 119,664 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 55,960 shares.The stock last traded at $75.22 and had previously closed at $75.21.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the third quarter worth $344,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

