First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 202,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 126,128 shares.The stock last traded at $119.67 and had previously closed at $119.96.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.05.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2153 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

