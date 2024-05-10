First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 202,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 126,128 shares.The stock last traded at $119.67 and had previously closed at $119.96.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.05.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2153 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
