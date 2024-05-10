Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 498.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,560,000 after buying an additional 407,528 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,182,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,189,000 after purchasing an additional 189,832 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 367,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after purchasing an additional 137,922 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 25.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 486,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 56.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 77,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Price Performance

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $65.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.93. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $69.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Fox Advisors began coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SANM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $60,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sanmina

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.