National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,330,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 971,891 shares.The stock last traded at $14.84 and had previously closed at $17.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Get National Vision alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on National Vision

National Vision Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.47.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.49 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of National Vision

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 165,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

National Vision Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.