Semanteon Capital Management LP Takes Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,318 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRNS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,317,000. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,574,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,160,000 after buying an additional 919,334 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 30.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,424,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,496,000 after purchasing an additional 329,045 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,252,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,321,000 after purchasing an additional 205,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at about $5,757,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 43,091 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,069,229.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 227,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,931,945.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 43,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,069,229.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 227,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,931,945.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $985,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,263 shares in the company, valued at $973,552.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,419 shares of company stock worth $18,571,413. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $43.54. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.81.

Read Our Latest Report on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.