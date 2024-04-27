Simplex Trading LLC Buys 62,839 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,839 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110,166 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,009,000 after purchasing an additional 382,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,509,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,876,000 after purchasing an additional 152,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

