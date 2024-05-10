Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Down to $4.53

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.08. Taboola.com shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 675,385 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TBLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taboola.com

Taboola.com Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Taboola.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $49,508.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,370,114.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,767,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,451 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,043,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 657,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 490,149 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Taboola.com by 655.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 419,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.