Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Short Interest Up 783.3% in March

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 783.3% from the February 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDU traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,998. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $74.51.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.2606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

