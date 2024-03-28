Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Short Interest Down 96.4% in March

Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the February 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS CREAF remained flat at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. Creative Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39.

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides headphones, gaming headsets, speakers, sound cards, sound blasters, work solutions, webcams, adapters and accessories, audio products, and others.

