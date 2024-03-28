Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Short Interest Down 96.4% in March

Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the February 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Creative Technology Price Performance
OTCMKTS CREAF remained flat at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. Creative Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39.
Creative Technology Company Profile
