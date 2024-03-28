Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Declines By 95.9%

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the February 29th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $4.28. 151,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.22. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 380.77%. Equities research analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ICAGY

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.