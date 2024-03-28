Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Declines By 95.9%

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the February 29th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $4.28. 151,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.22. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84.
International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 380.77%. Equities research analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on ICAGY
About International Consolidated Airlines Group
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than International Consolidated Airlines Group
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.