Intact Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,048,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $24,915,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.14. 480,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.77. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $304.24.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
