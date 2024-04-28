Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Makes New $340,000 Investment in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,630 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2,857.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $307,207.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,865.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $307,207.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,865.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,023,106. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.50. The stock had a trading volume of 180,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,585. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.23. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.