Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Purchases 291 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Bruker were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Bruker by 145.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

BRKR stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,653. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.61. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.35 million. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. Bruker’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

In other Bruker news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

