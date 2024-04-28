Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 18,800 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $354,861.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,684,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,656,274. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on KDP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

