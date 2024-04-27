Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 42.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 142,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 42,531 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FUTY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.69. The stock had a trading volume of 86,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,545. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $44.96. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

