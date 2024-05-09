LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) PT Lowered to $7.25

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $7.75 to $7.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LVWR stock remained flat at $6.74 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 53,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,192. LiveWire Group has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 317.96%.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

