DA Davidson Raises Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target to $98.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

LPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.89.

NYSE:LPX traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,999. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $88.40. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average is $69.26.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

