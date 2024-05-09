Jefferies Financial Group Cuts KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $113.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.22. 4,481,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 310,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,222,000 after buying an additional 42,383 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $2,114,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after buying an additional 112,767 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.