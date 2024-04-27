PLC Ultima 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $486.64 (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One PLC Ultima coin can now be bought for about $58.99 or 0.00093297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PLC Ultima has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and $486.64 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 211,106 coins. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars.

