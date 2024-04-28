Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,694.54

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,694.54 ($57.99) and traded as high as GBX 4,716 ($58.25). Croda International shares last traded at GBX 4,703 ($58.09), with a volume of 306,913 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($64.23) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

The firm has a market cap of £6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,854.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,799.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,697.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 62 ($0.77) dividend. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,934.43%.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,954 ($61.19), for a total transaction of £40,622.80 ($50,176.38). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9 shares of company stock worth $43,116. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

