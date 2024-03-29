Alterity Financial Group LLC Has $294,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $66.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

