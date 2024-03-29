Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 688.0% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 742,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 648,535 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $23,877,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,978,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,973,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 814.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 264,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 235,351 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSD stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average is $46.75. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $47.19.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

