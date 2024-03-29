40,113 Shares in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Purchased by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 92.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

