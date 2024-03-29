Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 3.6% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RSP opened at $169.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.39 and a 200-day moving average of $151.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

