NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.43 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $7.05 or 0.00010078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $7.43 billion and $268.90 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00076580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00025124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00017846 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,183,533,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,016,312 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,183,434,148 with 1,054,016,312 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.08676134 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 387 active market(s) with $327,801,258.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.