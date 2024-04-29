New Gold (NGD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect New Gold to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.
New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). New Gold had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of C$271.22 million for the quarter.
New Gold Price Performance
NGD opened at C$2.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.64. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$2.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
New Gold Company Profile
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.
