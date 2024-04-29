Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Susquehanna

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.18.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WAB opened at $164.36 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $91.89 and a 52-week high of $167.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $374,747.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,284.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $374,747.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,284.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $742,826.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,964 shares of company stock worth $8,924,584. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 145,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,915,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Stories

