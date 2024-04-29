Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance
TMHC stock opened at $57.56 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.
