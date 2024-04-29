Raymond James Trims Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Target Price to C$19.00

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Polaris Renewable Energy stock opened at C$11.57 on Thursday. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$11.08 and a 1-year high of C$15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$243.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.58.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of C$25.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.11 million. On average, analysts predict that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.5694106 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 106.58%.

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.