Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Desjardins

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.80.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Up 3.4 %

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Increases Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$8.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.80. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$7.01 and a 52-week high of C$9.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. This is an increase from Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund news, Senior Officer Timothy Neil Montgomery bought 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,236.06. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.