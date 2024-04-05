Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

OXM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut Oxford Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.60.

NYSE:OXM opened at $104.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.22. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $404.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

